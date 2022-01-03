2022: Lawmaker’s wife promises ‘greater empowerment’ for women

Women in Ehugbo in Afikpo North and Edda in Afikpo South Council constituent areas of Ebonyi State, south eastern Nigeria have been assured of “greater empowerment” in the year 2022.

The wife of the Federal House of representative of the constituency, Hon. Idu Igariwey, Florence Idu Igariwey gave the assurance recently, while addressing participants at a crossover walk/rally.

Igariwey said she was motivated by the love of God and the uncommon support given to her husband by people of the constituency to carry out the annual event as a token of appreciation.

“This walk has become imperative because if you count the enormous blessings that God has given, there is great need to return all the glory to Him.

“Let him know that you recognize him as the Supreme Being.

“I like to do this because, by the grace of God the men and women of our constituency have trust in my husband, and they have always shown it by casting their votes for him.

“For the past two decases, he has been in the limelight, and they have always supported and shown him love by voting him, and trusting him.

“So, in return of appreciation for the love of my people and the confidence that they have for my husband, that is why at all times, we have made that promise of standing by our people” the Lawmaker’s stressed.

“While attributing the life and health of her family and women of the constituency to the grace of God, Igariwey informed that her husband has marked out 2022, as a year of unprecedented empowerment for the women of the constituency.

“Our representative, my husband has told me that next year is going to be empowerment upon empowerment for our women” she assured.

The rally/walk was graced by Lillian Eziulo, a member representing Afikpo North East constituency in the State House of Assembly.

In her remarks, she encouraged the women not to relent in their support to Idu Igariwey.

She described the representative as a humble socialite who have the good of his constituents at heart, and assured the women of greater dividends in year 2022.

The rally which has become annual event in the constituency was attended by all PDP women leaders as well as many other prominent women in the constituency across party lines.