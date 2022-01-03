2022: Kaduna State votes N1billion for rural feeder roads

The Kaduna State Government plans to spend N1 billion on rural feeder roads projects across the North western state in 2022.

This update is contained in the 2022 budget size of N278.6 billion signed by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on December 22, 2021 obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, the State’s capital on Monday.

The document revealed that N3.9 billion was allocated to the Ministry for Local Government Affairs of which N3.2 billion was for capital expenditure and N647.8 million for recurrent.

It was learnt that out of the N3.2 billion capital expenditure, N154 million was voted for the purchase and installation of transformers, N42.9 million for rural electrification, N1.8 billion for the construction and renovation of emirs and chief places.

Similarly, the sum of N50 million was provided as a counterpart for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, while N195.6 million was allocated for Kauru special intervention on rural electrification projects.

In the same vein, the sum of N3.2 billion which was allocated for capital expenditure was higher than the N1.9 billion allocated for the ministry in 2021.

Also, the sum of N647.8 million was allocated for recurrent, N124.5 was allocated for consolidated salary, N9.5 million for seminars, workshop, and conferences of traditional institutions, and N298.4 million for contribution to traditional councils.

Similarly, N100 million was earmarked for the installation and coronation of new chiefs and emirs, N44.4 million for welfare packages, N1.2 million for refreshment and meals and N2.2 million for entertainment and hospitality.