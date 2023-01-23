2022 Income: FCT-IRS says deadline for companies, taxpayers remains

FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) said its January 31 deadline for companies and other eligible tax payers to file their 2022 returns on income remains.

Its spokesman, Mustapha Sumaila, stated this Monday maintaining that the deadline would not be extended and warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to defaulters.

He stressed that all taxpayers, particularly employers or agents in the FCT were expected to file their annual returns before the deadline.

“This exercise is in compliance with Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended).

“This provides that all employers of labour in the FCT are required to file annual returns of income from all sources for the year ended, Dec. 31, 2022.

“All employers are expected to file their returns on or before Jan. 31 using the prescribed forms obtainable at all FCT-IRS tax offices across the FCT.

“The forms could also be downloaded from the service’s website at https://www.fctirs.gov.ng/ downloads

“Sections 94, 95 and 96 of the PITA stipulate penalties for non-filing, incorrect or false declaration and late submission,’’ Sumaila stated.