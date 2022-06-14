2022 Hajj: 779 intending pilgrims from Oyo ready to be airlifted

The Oyo State Government has confirmed that a total of 779 intending pilgrims of the South Western State will be airlifted from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia this Friday, June 17 for this year’s Hajj.

The confirmation was made by the Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Prof. Sayed Malik during the distribution of Hajj Clothes, Bags and other needed materials to Pilgrims at Board Office, Hajj Camp, Olodo Ibadan Tuesday.

A statement e-signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, quoted Prof Malik as calling on the State’s intending pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while performing the spiritual exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman clarified that the first batch of the Pilgrims are expected to be moved from Ibadan to Lagos State Thursday, 16th June and take off to the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia the following day.

“The first batch of Oyo State Intending Pilgrims for this year’s Hajj is going to leave Ibadan on Thursday 16th June and airlifted inshaAllah early morning of the Friday, that is 17th July 2020”, he noted.

While urging those who were unable to collect the needed materials today to make themselves available as soon as possible, the Chairman noted that the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde is expected to meet with them Wednesday, June 15 to bid them farewell.

“Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine (779) people are expected to perform this year’s Hajj from the State” said Malik.

The Chairman called on all the intending Pilgrims to converge at Hajj Camp in Olodo Thursday 16th June in preparation for their journey from Ibadan to Lagos.

He therefore admonished them to abide by all regulations laid down by the Saudi Government and be good ambassadors of the State and Nigeria at large.

“They must realize that they are going there for religious exercises, they must be careful not to go against regulations from the Saudi Arabia Government and abide by instructions given by officials of the Board because they are more knowledgeable than they are as far as Hajj is concern”, he advised.

“They should not do things that can tarnish the good image of Oyo State in particular and Nigeria in general”, the Board’s Chairman warned.

“They must ensure they do not carry any illicit drug along with them because the Law Enforcement Agencies will be on ground to examine them thoroughly”, he added.