2022 Finance Bill: LCCI shares thoughts, concerns as NASS awaits President’s assent  

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has placed a responsibility on itself to share the concerns about the 2022 Finance Bill as approved by the National Assembly NASS and as it awaits the assent of the President.

LCCI Director-General Dr. Chinyere Almona stated this in a statement she signed last weekend.

She indicated in recognition of the potential impact of the 2022 Finance Bill on the operations of “our members operating in various sectors of the economy”, LCCI has reviewed the Bill and it was pleased to provide some comments on affected sectors:

Almona related that recent statistics reveal that Nigeria has struggled to attract investments into the Oil & Gas industry and that investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have declined significantly in the last 7 years. The operations overheads of oil and gas companies remain above 40% above the global benchmark.

“In line with FGN priorities and ongoing initiatives to incentivize gas production, several sections of the PIA clearly show the determined efforts by the government to limit gas-flaring and contain very steep penalties. Also, gas flare fees/costs are treated as a penalty and as such a non-tax-deductible item. And oil and gas companies in Nigeria have reduced flaring by 70% since 2000 while nearly doubling overall gas production and commercialized volumes in four-folds.

“With the plan to exit some large enterprises from the Pioneer Status incentives, the Government can save about N6trillion tax expenditure (waivers, exemptions, incentives granted by the government), according to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning in her 2023 Budget presentation. On the path of caution, we urge the government to treat conservatively in raising tax rates, since there are new ways of rescuing some tax expenditures to add up to government revenue in 2023. Leaving rates at their levels will not lead to a loss of revenue.

“The oil sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through 2022 was just around 5% but this sector accounts for over 85% of foreign exchange earnings and about 50% of total government revenue. This suggests that this sector requires a sensitive regulatory environment to avoid disruptions to investments in the sector.

“With the divestments by some IOCs from the oil and gas sector, we need to reposition the industry through a steeply implemented Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to pave way for new investments and also encourage indigenous companies to reflate the sector with required investments. Industry statistics revealed that indigenous companies contribute about 30 percent of crude oil and 20 percent of the country’s gas production, as well as 40 percent and 32 percent of oil and gas reserves, respectively” said LCCI boss.

The statement said based on feedback from operators in the Oil & Gas sector and the wider business community, LCCI suggested retention of the Tertiary Education Tax (TET) rate at 2.5%, since it was just recently increased from 2% to 2.5%, adding that at the proposed rate of 3% Nigeria’s corporate income tax rate would rise to about 36% which is one of the highest rates in the world, according to available research.

While advising that the 30% CIT for all oil and gas companies should be retained, LCCI pushed for consideration of amending the Petroleum Profit Tax Act with the same provision in the PIA section 104

“Gas flares-out projects should be incentivized to ensure monetization of the resource for the benefit of Nigeria.

“It is also recommended that Finance Bills are presented for extensive stakeholders’ consultations before they are passed by the National Assembly” Almona added.

Meanwhile, LCCI, according to DG, would continue to work towards mobilizing the private sector to support the implementation of the 2023 Federal Budget.

Almona indicated: “On achieving revenue targets for the budget, the MDAs and Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) can intensify their revenue mobilization efforts in an enabling environment where the private sector thrives. To achieve the laudable objectives of the 2023 Budget, we urge the government to sustain current efforts toward the realization of crude oil production and export targets by creating an investment-friendly oil and gas industry. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are the best models to fast-track the pace of our infrastructural development.”