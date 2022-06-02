2022: Farmers’ association boosts Ogunbiyi’s support with 5,000 members

The Grassroots Food Processing and Rural Farmers Association of Nigeria (GFP/RUFAN), Osun state chapter, has promised their unalloyed support to the governorship ambition of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.

The association, in a letter addressed to Ogunbiyi and signed by its President, Dr. Adewoye Samuel and the Secretary, Ibitoye Odunayo, acknowledged the humanitarian services and positive economic contributions of the Accord governorship candidate in the state.

While disclosing that the 5,000 membership strength of the association cut across all the local governments, the farmers’ leaders promised to mobilise them for Ogunbiyi.

Part of the letter read, “We are proud to have enjoyed your largesse and delighted to recognize you. Your humanitarian touch is second to none and for this, we are indeed grateful.

“We do not shy away from the fact that we are totally in support of your bid in obeying the clarion call of the good people of our state who yearn for you to steer the affairs of our dear state in the gubernatorial elections and we are glad your esteemed party has as well counted you worthy to fly her flag high.”

The association said it will be available always for any interaction before and after the governorship election.