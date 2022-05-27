2022: Children’s Day: Lawan felicitates with Nigerian child

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Nigerian child on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day.

Lawan’s message is contained in a message signed by his Special Adviser, (Media) Ola Awoniyi.

The NASS Chairman noted that May 27 was set aside to draw attention to the rights and plights of children in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the nation must continue to do more to prepare its young ones for a better future.

Lawan lamented the large number of out of school children in the country and called for deliberate action by the government to change the alarming situation.

The Senate President stressed his worry over the grave consequences of Nigeria having a high number of children without formal education.

He urges the relevant authorities at the various levels and the society at large to pay close attention to the needs of children.

He said the government must be alert to make prompt and proactive policy interventions that provide children good healthcare, get all of them into school at the appropriate ages and equip them for the future with quality education.

The Senate President urged state governments in the spirit of the Children’s Day to domesticate and implement the Child’s Rights Act of 2003.

Lawan urged Nigerian children that the National Assembly will continue to be there for them by providing Legislative interventions to help them actualize their potential.

The Senate President wishes them a happy celebration.