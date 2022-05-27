2022 Children’s Day: Gov. Soludo restates commitment to promote children’s rights

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has restated his administration’s commitment to protect and promote the rights of children.

Soludo made the assertion during the 2022 Children’s Day celebration in Awka Friday.

He promised his administration would strengthen the policies and programmes that support the promotion of children’s rights.

Soludo described Children’s Day celebration as a moment of re-orientation and renewal of commitment to promote children’s rights.

”Every child needs to be helped to reach their full potential, irrespective of tribe or religion,” he said.

The governor frowned at the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which he said has affected school children negatively.

He said the state government is evolving measures to ensure that school children o to school on Mondays.

”Children should be able to walk the streets freely. They should be given all the supports they need.

”Parents should re-evaluate their relationship with children so that they don’t continue to fall prey to anti-social agents,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Ify Obinabo, urged parents and other stakeholders to pay more attention to the upbringing of children.

”Every child should be given adequate attention. They need support to become responsible adults,” she said.

The theme of the 2022 edition of the children’s day celebration is,”Strengthening Supportive Systems for the Protection of the Nigerian Child: A wake up call”.