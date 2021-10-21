2022 Budget: Senator Jika assures adequate funding for police operations

The Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika and other members of the Committee have assured that adequate funds will be made available for the funding of the operations of the Nigeria Police Force in the 2022 budget.

Jika gave the assurance in a speech at the end of an interactive meeting of the Senate Committee members with the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and other members of the management team of the Police on Thursday.

He said the meeting with the IGP and Deputy Inspectors-General of the Police Force held behind closed doors was to seek for legislative interventions for the smooth operations of the Police.

The lawmaker further stated that the Senate Committee will continue to support the funding of training and retraining of Police personnel for optimal productivity.

He said: “We will go back and see how we can adequately address the funding challenges of the Police Force in the 2022 budget”.

In a remark, the IGP represented by the Deputy Inspector-General DIG Joseph Egbunike of the Force Criminal Investigations Department FCID said that the visitation by the Senate Committee Chairman and members to the Force Headquaters will help to address the lingering security issue in Nigeria.

He added that the interaction with the lawmakers was so enriching and would help a great deal for the safety and security of our dear country and its people.

Some other senior Police officers at the interactive meeting are DIG Moses Jitoboh in charge of research and development, Deputy Force Public Relations Officer CSP Aremu Adeniran and CSP Muyiwa Adejobi among others.