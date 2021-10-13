2022 budget: Kaduna targets N24.9b VAT, N67b IGR

The governor made the disclosure while presenting the 2022 draft budget to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

El-Rufai indicated that the budget has a capital expenditure of N146 billion and recurrent spending of N87.6 billion.

The governor said the government expected N54.19 billion from the Federation Account and N500 million for COVID-19 response.

He added that the government would borrow N19.8 billion from local and external sources, raise N34.08 billion from grants and N500 million from sale of government assets, among others.

Giving a sectoral breakdown of the budget, El-Rufai said agriculture was allocated N1.79 billion; Business, Innovation and Technology, N3.72 billion; Housing and Urban Development, N9.34 billion; and Public Works and Infrastructure, N36.97 billion.

Also Education was allocated the highest vote of N44.68 billion; Health, N22.76 billion; and Social Development, N690.52 million.

The governor said the government had earmarked N2.98 billion to Environment and Natural Resources; N4.99 billion for Water; and N18.13 billion for general administration.

He explained that the budget has a capital to recurrent ratio of 63-37 per cent.

