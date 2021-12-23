2022: Ayodele to musicians, actors, monarchs: Pray against death, indictment

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned top shots in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and monarchs across the country to pray against indictment, illness and death in 2022.

Ayodele sounded the warning on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen at his church in Oke Afa area of Lagos State.

The Primate spoke during the presentation of his 2023 Book of Prophesies to the media.

He particularly warned David Adeleke, aka Davido, to pray against his indictment.

He also listed PSquare and Disc Jockeys among those in the entertainment industry who need prayer against illnesses and death.

So also did he tell Nollywood practitioners not to cease praying.

He said: “Nollywood will not be peaceful next year.

“We have to pray against death and sickness for even the disk jockeys.

“The likes of Davido and P.square, they need prayers.

“Davido needs prayers so that he won’t be indicted.”

On monarchs, Ayodele said the likes of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, may have temporary reigns.

He also said he could see a new king in Lagos State in the coming year.

The clergyman stated that lot of kings are going to pass away in 2022.

He also said some Emirs will be kidnapped and killed and the palaces of Obas attacked.