2022 AWCON qualifiers get kick off date

The Confederation of African Football has revealed dates for the first round of the qualifiers of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The African continental football governing body unveiled the dates for the qualifiers on Wednesday.

The first leg, according to the schedule, will take place from the weekend of October 18 to 20, 2021, while the return leg is slated to take place between October 21 to 26, 2021.

Eleven teams will qualify for AWCON 2022 after the conclusion of the two-legged Qualifiers joining host, Morocco.

The next AWCON will take place in July 2022 and will qualifies four African teams as well as two others through the playoffs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand 2023.