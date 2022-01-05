2022 Appropriation Act: NNPC, FIRS showcase score cards

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the country now produces 1.74 million barrels of crude oil per day.

NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari disclosed this in Abuja Wednesday at a public presentation and breakdown of highlights of the 2022 Appropriation Act.

“Three months ago we came down to 1.5 million barrels per day because of security issues and we are responding to it.

“As at today production has increased to 1.74 million barrels per day and there are on-going interventions to better the situation on security.

“The expectations are that within the month, we will get to 1.8 million barrels per day and exceed the limit within the year,’’ kyari restated.

Speaking at the same event, In a related development the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced that the agency generated about N6.4 trillion as taxes in 2021.

FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, while disclosing confirmed “We collected more than 70 per cent of the target set for 2021 with the help of technology and I assure Nigeria that we will do better in 2022.

“The figures will be fully published soon”.

He added that technology helped to access taxpayers’ records, and to exchange locally and internationally.

In his remarks at the event, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Olamilekan Adeola, noted that there were challenges in revenue collection, but harder work would make the situation to improve.

“We are rewriting history by trying to return the government’s budget calendar to January-December and every December we ensure that the budget for the following year is passed by the president and we have achieved this for three years.

“This is a laudable achievement under this administration,’’ Adeola said. NAN