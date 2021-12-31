2022: APC reconciliation committee acknowledges members’ cooperation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee says aggrieved members of the party are cooperating with it towards an amicable reconciliation ahead of the Party’s National Convention.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi Nasarawa State, North central Nigeria.

Adamu indicated that the committee had started reaching out to the hotspots, assuring that it would not relent in its drive until significant result was achieved.

Adamu assured aggrieved party members of equal opportunity and fair hearing.

”When conflicts arise and they are left over time, it is sometimes difficult to go on one attempt to solve every problem.

“What we will say is that we grateful for the trust reposed in us and we are grateful for the cooperation we are receiving from the people who are in conflict in the party.

“It is our hope and prayer that we will continue to be as honest and as reasonable as we can, and we hope that the trust reposed in us will pay at the end of the day’’ the committee chairman stated.

On whether he was chosen to head the committee because of the name “bridge”, which he is popularly called, Adamu, a Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District said it was providence.

While recalling how the name came about, he said “it actually started when I was contesting for governorship and when I took over office after winning my election.

“I believed in reconciling the people I was privileged to lead as a governor.

“So, for that, people decided to coin that accolade for me and referred to me as a bridge builder.

“There was an American then that came seeking for contract and he was awarded to build bridge.

“That got along with the impression people had of my activities in governance which included getting communities which had long drawn conflicts to sheath their swords.

“The impression stayed with all those developments and I am happy is all over the country now” the APC chieftain stated.

Senator Adamu called on Nigerian youths to be steadfast, honest and to carry out all assignments bestowed on them to the best of their ability.

The lawmaker stressed “whatever you do people are watching, God is watching and some of these things that come unsolicited are acts of God and he puts your love in the minds of people.”

Adamu, the Senate Chairman Committee on Agriculture, thanked God and the Federal Government for a peaceful Christmas celebration, devoid of killings and kidnappings.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on November 23 directed the party to organize its national convention in February 2022 to elect new substantive national executive officers.

Following this, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State had since set up a nine-member reconciliation committee, to reconcile the aggrieved members.