The following are the two Day 5 matches, scheduled for Saturday, in the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa cup of Nations.
Cameroon will host the finals in 2022.
Group L
Lesotho vs Sierra Leone
Benin vs Nigeria.
PANA/NAN.
