Here are results of the final matches (Day 6) in Groups B, D, G and H, played on Monday in the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The finals will be hosted by Cameroon in 2022.

Group B

Malawi 1-0 Uganda

Burkina Faso 1-0 South Sudan

Group D

DR Congo 1-0 Gambia

Angola 2-0 Gabon

Group G

Egypt 4-0 Comoros

Togo 1-2 Kenya

Group H

Algeria 5-0 Botswana

Zimbabwe 0-2 Zambia

