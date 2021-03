Here are results of Day 5 matches in the qualifiers for the 2022 African Nations Cup.

The matches for the finals to be hosted by Cameroon, were played on Thursday.

Group C

South Africa 1-1 Ghana

Group D

Gabon 3-0 DR Congo

Gambia 1-0 Angola

Group G

Kenya 1-1 Egypt

Comoros 0-0 Togo

Group H

Botswana 0-1 Zimbabwe

Zambia 3-3 Algeria

Group J

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Tanzania

Libya 2-5 Tunisia.

PANA/NAN.