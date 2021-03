The following are Day 5 matches, scheduled for Friday, in the qualifiers for the 2022 African Nations Cup.

The continent’s national senior football teams have been at war since Wednesday and will be till next week in double header matches for qualification for Cameroon 2022.

Group E

Burundi vs Central African Republic (CAR).

Mauritania vs Morocco

Group F

Cape Verde vs Cameroon

Group I

Congo vs Senegal

eSwatini vs Guinea-Bissau

Group K

Niger vs Cote d’Ivoire.

PANA/NAN.