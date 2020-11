RelatedPosts No Content Available

The following are the fixtures for Day 4 matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to be on played Sunday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A

Chad v Guinea

Group E

Burundi v Maurtania

Group G

Comoros v Kenya

Group I

Guinea Bissau v Senegal

Group J

Equatorial Guinea v Libya.

PANA/NAN.