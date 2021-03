The final matches (Day 6) in Groups E, F, I, K and L in the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations take place on Tuesday.

The finals will be hosted by Cameroon in 2022.

Group E

Morocco vs Burundi

Central African Republic (CAR) vs Mauritania

Group F

Mozambique vs Cape Verde

Cameroon vs Rwanda

Group I

Senegal vs eSwatini

Guinea-Bissau vs Congo

Group K

Madagascar vs Niger

Cote d’Ivoire vs Ethiopia

Group L

Sierra Leone vs Benin

Nigeria vs Lesotho

