2022 ACT Foundation Grant applications now open

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022 Grant Cycle. The foundation will support eligible non-profit organizations and social enterprise across the African continent in the areas of health, entrepreneurship, environment and leadership through funding.

The foundation’s health initiatives focus on breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, malaria interventions, as well as maternal and child health.

“Entrepreneurial initiatives will focus on skills development and financial literacy programs; with environmental projects being centered on waste management and water sanitation.

“Our focus on leadership is crucial to Africa’s development and will be hinged on youth and capacity building,” it said in a statement.

Since its inception, ACT Foundation has supported 75 organizations that have impacted over 1.9 million lives across Africa.

The Foundation’s CEO, Osayi Alile, says, “We believe in building sustainable societies through championing initiatives, so we promote initiatives in our four focus areas through funding and capacity development.

“We partner with and support organizations who implement projects in line within our focus, to enable them implement their various projects across Africa.

“We are focused on impact driven projects that will create sustainable impact for people, communities and the world at large.”

How to Apply:

Click on this link https://bit.ly/ACT2022GRANTAPPLICATION to apply or visit

www.actrustfoundation.org to learn more about ACT Foundation Grant Guidelines and Eligibility Criteria

Eligible Countries:

Organisations who operate or execute initiatives across Africa.