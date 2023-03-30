2022/2023 NPFL: Niger Tornadoes now fourth after beating Wikki Tourists

Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna have moved into fourth place in Group B of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

They moved after beating visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 2-0 on Wednesday in one of the Match Day 11 fixtures.

David Okoroni opened scoring for Niger Tornadoes in the 22nd minute of their match played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Mark Daniel scored their second goal in the 79th minute.

Speaking after the match, Mohammed Bala, the Chief Coach of Niger Tornadoes, said his players performance was commendable and he was happy with the win.

“This is a well-deserved victory for us as we are working hard to see the team in a comfortable position on the league table,” Bala said.

On his part, Abdullahi Adamu, the Coach of Wikki Tourists, said he was also satisfied with the way his boys played even though they lost the match.

Adamu said: “Most of our players are new faces and need some time to blend.

“The most important thing we are going to do now is to build the team and go back to winning ways.

“Our team will go back and work on our weaknesses for better performances ahead of the next game.”