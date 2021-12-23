2021 Yuletide: Eko Disco felicitates customers on Christmas, assures of stable, improved service

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) congratulates its customers over the 2021 Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Company describes the period as a time to celebrate with friends, family and communities on another successful year.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the Company, Godwin Idemudia, Christmas is a time to celebrate as well as reflect on the activities of the past year and make plans for the coming year. It is also a time to be grateful for life and its blessings.

He said “Yuletide is a period of thanksgiving, reflection and celebration with family, friends and associates for a year that many call a year of recovery after the Covid-19 threatened 2020. Though the pandemic is still very much with us, we are grateful you are in good health and we can celebrate this year’s yuletide with you.”

Idemudia noted further that “We know how important this period is to our customers and stakeholders and we want to assure them of stable services during the yuletide season. Our technical team are on standby for any faults that may arise during the period for quick resolution and restoration. We know our customers will want to celebrate at home with their loved ones and we will ensure they enjoy the time by making power available.”

“We appeal to you to celebrate with caution as the pandemic is still very much with us and we do not want anyone to be in danger. If you must go out, please wear your facemasks and avoid large gatherings while you wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2022,” he added,

He closed by advising customers to report safety issues and faults through the Company’s complaints channels as they will be swiftly attended to.