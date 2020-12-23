The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has assured Nigerians that 2021 will be a year of restoration, especially from losses suffered following the prolonged Coronavirus Disease.

Adams, however, said the restructuring of the country was non-negotiable.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos during the second edition of the Aare Onakakanfo Christmas Carol, Iba Adams said the occasion was not a jamboree but an opportunity to reflect on the way forward and thank God for life despite the challenges of the pandemic.

He said: “This year has been a very tough and turbulent year all over the world. The rampaging COVID-19 global challenge has affected every sector of the global economy…Despite the seemingly global health challenges, God still count us worth to be alive. I want to assure that the coming year will be of abundant rewards. All that we lost through COVID-19 will be given to us back in abundance. That is my belief and assurances, it is a prayer and that is what I foresee.”

The Yoruba leader, however, charged Christians to uphold the spirit of the season in extending love, adding that there are various lessons to be learned during Christmas.

He said: :I think we have to learn the lessons of the season. It is our duty to share this great moment of joy and uphold the spirit of the season. As Christians it is our duties to show love and compassion for others, especially, the poor.

“Jesus Christ came to this world, made the greatest sacrifice with His death for us to live and share the glory of God.”

Aare Adams condemned the culture of increment in prices of goods and consumable items during festive periods in Nigeria, while calling on the Federal Government to spread joy by providing necessary facilities to ameliorate hardship as well as providing effective security across the nation, especially around recreational centres and churches.

He lamented that the closure of Nigeria’s border was a costly mistake that actually added to the country’s recession, even as he urged the Federal government to put policies in place that will encourage true federalism and better the lives of the populace.

He said: “I will appeal to our president that such kind of mistake should not happen in our history. The rice we used to buy for less than N20,000 is about N40,000 and this is a country with a low manufacturing level due to lack of electricity and stable policy as well as the image we have that discourages investors.

“I am not one that is encouraging importation at the same time asking that the border should not be closed. You can make policy to prevent goods that you do not want in your country but not to close the border because it inflicts pain on the masses.

“I think government should do the needful about moving this country forward. What is happening now is as a result of the problems we created for ourselves. Nigeria cannot move forward if we do not restructure Nigeria into regions. If Nigeria is not restructured into regions, the country may break in two to three years because there is no way you can postpone the evil day.

“There is also no way to say the country will move forward without restructuring. They have turned our governor to be a lazy governor, they go to Abuja to collect allocations every year when they are supposed to generate money in their different states or regions and give a quarter to the federal government.

“We are not praying for Nigeria to be like Somalia that has serious security threat without a solution.”