The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it will advertise the registration process for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry soon.

The board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, in Abuja.

Benjamin said that although the board had officially commenced the sale of both the 2021/22 UTME and Direct Entry documents as scheduled, the process was yet to be announced to candidates.

He advised potential candidates to wait for the advertisement on how the 2021 process would take place, while also urging that candidates needed not go to accredited centres yet for the registration.

He said: “Candidates need not crowd at centres yet for the registration. Yes, we have commenced the registration but we are yet to advertise the process of registration.

“Candidates should please be patient and wait for the adverts which will commence soonest; we will tell them how to go about it.

“There’s no need for them to come to our centres now.”

NAN reports that the 2021/22 UTME/DE registration scheduled to start on April 8 to May 15, will take place in 700 centres across the country.

NAN.