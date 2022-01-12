2021 Recruitment: Police announce extension of online registration

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the extension of the online registration for its 2021 recruitment.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement, Mba said online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment for interested and eligible Nigerians into the service of the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables has been extended to January 22, 2022.

He said with this extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date.

The extension of the online application, he said, was informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from States in the South East and South South geopolitical zones and Lagos State to enable them meet up with the required quota for their respective areas.

A statistical analysis showed that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022.

Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than 2 per cent of the total applications – were received from the five States in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

Mba added: “Consequently, the Force enjoins States and Local Governments, religious bodies and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Interested applicants are urged to log-on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

“Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.”