The Nigeria Police have vowed it will tackle the issue of cultism and substance abuse bedeviling Ebonyi State head-long within the first quarter of 2021.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Enugu.

NAN recalls that the activities of cultists, fueled by substance abuse, had been common in Ebonyi State and its negative consequences are felt each day.

According to Amaraizu, the police are moving in to Ebonyi State through POCACOV to realise a cult-free and violent-free state and society for everybody’s benefit.

He said: “POCACOV initiative is a community-driven programme of the Nigeria Police Force working with different stakeholders in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing.

“We have already commenced our stakeholders’ mapping in Ebonyi State.

“This will bring about several engagement activities, which will be segmented in various clusters, to enable us achieve community peace building within a short term range.

“Community and faith-based organizations, market/trade unions and associations, youth-based organizations, parents/caregivers, government ministries, department and agencies will be involved as well as schools, artisans, and non-governmental organizations.

“We have developed modules for various clusters and we are to work in partnership with the state command of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure prompt and speedy realisation of the aims and objectives of POCACOV in the state.”

Amaraizu said that POCACOV would also partner with the state police command and other stakeholders to conduct a one-million-man-march against cultism, substance/drug abuse, sexual and gender based violence etc.

He said: “One-million-man-march in Ebonyi State will help deepen the campaign and create more awareness on the negative consequences of cultism and substance/drug abuse.

“It will generate more stakeholders’ involvement and galvanize their support to achieve peace, safety and security in communities within the state.”

NAN recalls that POCACOV is the initiative of the Nigeria Police Force under the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

It is aimed at saving Nigerian children/youths from the claws of cultism and other vices through stakeholders’ involvement and participation in enlightenment, education, persuasion and reformation of children/youths for a better society.