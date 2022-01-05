2021: NSCDC records 1,027 cases in Kwara State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it recorded 1,027 cases in Kwara State last year.

The cases, bordering on different offences, were received from the 16 local government areas of the state in 2021.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Commandant Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this at a news conference in Ilorin.

Ayinla explained that the cases involved various offences, including theft, assaults, land disputes, rape, criminal breach of trust, burglary and debt.

According to him, 31 cases were prosecuted with six convictions, while 24 cases were still pending in court.

He said: “Three hundred and seventy-eight are under investigation and 534 were resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution.

“Three cases were transferred to the appropriate agencies concerned, 50 were withdrawn after due procedure and over N5 million recovered.”

The Commandant however said that six officers from the command were prosecuted for misconducts, while 45 officers were given award of excellence at the 2021 End of Year Party and Award Night.

“Two of the officers have been transferred out of the state, while the remaining four were taken to the National Headquarters for disciplinary action,” he said.

Ayinla said no death was recorded during the period under review, adding that the Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, however promised to compensate families of dead officers during course of work.