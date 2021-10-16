2021 Hand Washing Day: Lagos preaches message of proper hygiene

Lagos State on Friday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Hand Washing Day, restating the message of proper hygiene by all and sundry always.

Speaking at the handover of a hand washing bay located at Adaranijo Market, Bariga, as part of the celebration, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde said the present administration places premium on personal hygiene to keep diseases at bay.

Shodeinde who was represented by the Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite added that the theme for the 2021 Global Hand Washing Day: “Our future is at hand, let’s move forward together” is very apt.

He explained that this is because it gives opportunity for the long awaited drive to leave no one behind in the State Government’s Sustainable Development Agenda on healthy living.

Addressing the audience made up of market men and women, Shodeinde explained that germs were everywhere and as such washing of the hands with soap and water frequently is the best practice that can prevent all from contacting any kind of infection or disease.

According to him, “we should always bear in mind that health is wealth and as such, ensure washing of our hands with water and soap in order to avert spreading of germs and ensure a healthy environment.”

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the present administration is at the fore front of the initiative to promote proper hygiene amongst the citizenry and that is the reason it has thrown its weight to support the move to achieve a cleaner, healthier and safer environment.

The Director, Water Resources, Engr. Omolanke Taiwo while speaking, stated that Global Hand washing Day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding the importance of hand washing with soap always.

“This year’s theme focuses on coordinated action for us to actively work together towards universal hand hygiene, this reminds us to make handwashing a part of everyday life, especially at critical times’’ she said

She said the COVID-19 pandemic provides a stark reminder that one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of diseases is hand hygiene, and it is critically important that hand washing remains a priority now and beyond the pandemic.

She mentioned that the constructed hand washing bay with multiple taps at Adaranijo market in Bariga LCDA by the Ministry is expected to be maintained by the customers, traders and associations within the market, adding that two others would also be constructed at Oluwo Market in Epe and Agbalata Market in Badagry.

Also, the WASH Consultant from the Ministry, Engr. Sanni – Anibire noted that the State Government participated in this year’s celebration through massive sensitisation campaign to achieve behavioral change among the citizenry across the state.

In response, the Iya Oloja General of Bariga LCDA, Adaranijo Market, Bariga, Iyabo Olaniwun expressed appreciation to the state Government for the initiative and promised that traders would take ownership of the hand washing bay and ensure it is put to good use.