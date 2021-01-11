The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced registration and payment for the 2021 holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medinah.

This was contained in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Babatunde, on Monday.

The statement indicated that intending pilgrims are to pay initial Hajj fare deposit of N1.2 million, in not more than three instalments.

It stated that those who intend to rollover their initial 2020 Hajj fare deposit are required to visit the Board for proper documentation.

It enjoined other intending pilgrims to pay all necessary fares as they would be accorded priority on the basis of first-come first-serve, urging them to visit the Board at the New Secretariat Complex, Block B, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta for further enquiries.

The statement also informed that Hajj Savings Scheme, designed for those who intend to build their savings over a period of time, towards performing Hajj, has now commenced.