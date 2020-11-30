The Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced that the race for a place in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket is not yet over as Nigerians continue to shower accolades on D’Tigers and the federation after a perfect start in Rwanda.

With conflicting media reports over the team’s qualification, the federation said despite D’Tigers’ perfect start, it was too early to boast of punching the ticket with three more matches to play during the Third Window.

The NBBF President, Engr. Musa Kida, while reacting to media reports, said the team is a work in progress under a new coach, Mike Brown, who has shown his commitment to the project.

Kida said: “The results you are seeing is the manifestation of weeks of brainstorming, planning, scouting, camping and financial commitment by the federation.

“Despite the huge margins against South Sudan, Rwanda and Mali, those wins never came easy.

“A South Sudan that many could have easily taken for granted as a debutant in this round who had to replace Algeria who withdrew from the qualification race shocked Mali and Rwanda in their backyard.

“We are still looking for individuals and corporate organisations to key into what we are doing as a federation in the area of sponsorships and endorsement to boost our finances because the Federal Government cannot do it all.”

Kida reiterated his full commitment to turn the team into a global brand that Nigerians and the continent of Africa will be proud of.

He said: “As a federation, we are not in competition with anybody.

“We are in competition with ourselves as a board as we have set out short, medium and long term goals if well supported by all stakeholders will turn Nigerian basketball into a brand.

“We will continue to take those steady steps in our quest to turn around the fortunes of basketball in line with our promise when we came on board in 2017.”

Kida thanked Nigerians home and abroad for their support and goodwill messages during the qualifiers, which were well received by the players.