2021 CSW: EKEDC hosts quiz, debate competitions for schools

Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Thursday hosted a Quiz and Debate Competition for Senior Secondary Schools within its network.

The quiz and debate competition was part of thecompany’s weeklong activities for the 2021 Customer Service Week, themed: “Power of Service.”

The participating schools in the Quiz and Debate Competition included New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere; Trinity Secondary School, Apapa; Eko Akete Senior Secondary School; and Boys Senior Academy, Lagos Island.

During the competition, the students demonstrated exceptional, sharp wit, critical thinking, and academic excellence.

Some of the gifts won by the students included desktop computers, tablets, writing materials and other exciting items.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Department, Customer Service of EKEDC, Iyiola Ezichi, commended the participating schools for their outstanding performance.

Ezichi described the students as shining stars whose collective performance at the competition bear great hope for the future of our country.

She said: “We are truly delighted to be associated with all the participating schools.

“The students have shown great potential and proficiency in the Quiz and Debate competition and we are very confident that they will grow up to shape the future of our country and become leaders in different sectors.”

Ezichi also seized the moment to appreciate customers and staff for the cooperation and support since the commencement of the customer service week.

She promised that the Company will continue to do more to ensure improved service delivery and enhance the satisfaction of its customers.

In the same vein, the Company concluded its customer service week activities on Friday with its cultural day display, tagged: “Rep your village People,” with staff gaily dressed in their traditional native attires to mark the celebration.

