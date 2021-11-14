2021 CBN Governor’s Golf Cup: Tiri emerges champion

Playing off handicap 18 and recording a gross score of 87, Tiri returned an overall best nett of 69 to emerge winner.

He was closely followed by J. Bello, who played off handicap 14 with a gross score of 87 and a best nett of 73.

O. A. Ajibade, playing off handicap 13 with a gross score of 89 and 76 nett, finished as first runner up, while M. R. Danjaji, playing off handicap 17 with a gross score of 95 and 78 nett, settled for the second runners’ up position.

Tiri said: “First of all, I thank God because my winning was by His grace.

“I have been playing for quite a while and actually started golfing in 2009 and currently playing off handicap 18.

“So I would say I am quite experienced in the game, but my success today was a mixture of my skills and a little bit of luck on my side.”

Tiri, who expressed his gratitude to the CBN for a well-organised tournament, however, urged the organisers to do more in terms of sponsoring more golf tournaments in the country.

NAN also reports that in the men’s division one category for handicap 0 to 12, T. Eben Spiff, playing off handicap 10 with a gross score of 82 and 72 nett, emerged as best nett winner in the category.

S. M. Bello, with 85 gross and 75 nett, and T. Azofu, with 86 gross and 77 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

In the Ladies Division One for handicap 0 to 20, Amina Wilfred, playing off handicap 8 with a gross score of 80, finished with a best nett of 72.

She was closely followed by Rachael Danjuma who played off handicap 9 with a gross score of 84 and 75 nett, while J. Abdullahi, playing off handicap 14 with a gross score of 93 and 79 nett, finished as second runner up in the category.

In the CBN Staff category, A. Birch finished with a best nett of 70, while A. J. Otu, with 81 nett, and N. Obiora, with 83 nett, finished as first and second runners up respectively.

Joe Oduah won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 242 m in the men’s category, while Grace Ihonvbere won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 213 m in the ladies category.

S. M. Bello won the prize for the nearest to the pin in the Men’s category with a distance of 2.3 forged face (ff), while Wilfred took home the ladies prize with a distance of 18 ff.

Otu emerged winner of the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Staff category with a distance of 11.5ff, while Osakwe O. won the nearest to the pin prize in the CBN Pensioners category.

This year’s edition marks the 14th year anniversary of the tournament, organised in partnership with the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja.