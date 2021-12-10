2021 BECE: Ebonyi has highest number of registered candidates — NECO

The National Examination Council has disclosed that Ebonyi State recorded the highest enrolment in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination, popularly known as Junior WAEC, throughout the country.

The NECO Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, stated this on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The NECO CEO spoke during a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi in his office.

The NECO boss, who also highlighted the overall performance of the candidates in the state in the BECE over a period of time, appreciated the Governor for his support and assistance to the Council, adding that Umahi’s tremendous efforts in the education sector has made the commendable statistics possible.

According to Wushishi’s analysis, a total number of 1,371; 1,549; 1,494; 1,494; and 21,272 candidates sat for BECE from 2017 to 2021 respectively.

Out of the number, 755, 889, 700, 745 and 9,143, representing 55.06, 57.39, 46.85, 49.86 and 42.98 per cent respectively, obtained five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

The analysis further revealed that 79.02, 82.96, 77.75, 80.82 and 84.36 per cent respectively of those who sat for the Internal NECO Senior secondary Certificate in Ebonyi State also scored five credits and above from 2017 to 2021.

Wushishi said: “Your Excellency, our visit today is to thank you immensely for the support and assistance you have rendered to the Council.

“This is a mark of your commitment to the educational upliftment of the State.

“It is evident that in the whole of the South East, it was only in Ebonyi State that our examinations were not disrupted during the nationwide EndSARS protest in 2020.

“Also, as a result of your tremendous effort and involvement, Ebonyi State presented the highest number of candidates for this year’s BECE not just in the South East but in the whole Country, with 22,011 candidates.

“All these became possible because of the understanding and harmonious working relationship between your State and NECO.

“This goes to show that a lot can be achieved when people of like minds that have mutual respect for one another meet for the common good of all.

“That informed the decision of the Council to grant waiver on BECE Accreditation to all Public Schools, to enable them present candidates for the examination.

“The Council also created a BECE marking centre in Ebonyi State in order to give opportunity to teachers to improve their skills.

“We believe this (analysis) will help in policy formulation and execution with a view to improving the overall output of all Stakeholders.”

Wushishi further assured Umahi of the readiness of the Council to partner with him in all areas that would promote the overall development of Ebonyi children, adding that such was in consonance with the Council’s core value: Redefining the future of the Nigerian Child through quality Assessment.

He solicited for the Governor’s assistance in the completion of their ongoing office project in the State.

He added: “The Council has a giant project here in Abakaliki that is about 90 per cent completion.

“The Council is seeking Your Excellency’s assistance to complete the project.

“All the necessary architectural requirements for its completion will be presented to you here.

“Sir, it is the decision of the Board and Management of the Council to name the office after your Excellency, and also relocate the Zonal Office of NECO from Enugu to Abakaliki, once the project is completed by your Excellency.”

Responding, Governor Umahi assured the team of his readiness to partner with the Council to achieve the best education delivery to the citizens of the State.

