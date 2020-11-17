Mohamed Abdel Rahman scored in the second minute of extra time as hosts Sudan beat Ghana 1-0 to halt the Black Stars’ qualification party and revive their own hopes of qualifying for the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon in 2022

Ghana looked to be headed for qualification with two matches left, the point taking them to 10 points and an unassailable lead. However, Rahman on Tuesday headed home the goal that took Sudan to six points in Group C and a hope for a first qualification since 2012.

Ghana who prior to the Sudan loss hadn’t tasted defeat in three matches, however, remain top with nine points, only edging South Africa on goal difference.

With Sao Tome and Principe already out of contention, the race for the group’s two slots are now left for the top three.

Ghana were looking to complete a double over the Sudanese who they beat 2-0 in the first leg at home, but they couldn’t complete the job with their top striker and skipper Andre Ayew missing through injury.

Chances were few and far in between with Caleb Ekuban having half a chance after 10 minutes with a shot from the right that went wide. Sudan had a chance after 27 minutes, but Abdel Rahman’s shot from inside the box was saved while his attempt at cutting back the ball from the rebound ended in no man’s land.

Some other results are –

Group F

Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde

Group L

Lesotho 0-0 Benin. (PANA/NAN)