The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches played on Sunday, and all Day 4 matches to be played on Monday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A

Chad 1-1 Guinea

Group E

Burundi 3-1 Mauritania

Group G

Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Group I

Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Group J

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Libya

And here are fixtures for all Day 4 matches on Monday

Group B

Malawi v Burkina Faso

South Sudan v Uganda

Group C

Sao Tome & Principe v South Africa

Group D

Gambia v Gabon

Group F

Mozambique v Cameroon

Group H

Zimbabwe v Algeria

Botswana v Zambia

Group I

Eswatini v Congo.

PANA/NAN.