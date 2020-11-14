Several matches were played across African in the Day 3 matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday.

One of it was the Nigeria versus Sierra Leone match in Benin City, Edo State, where the Super Eagles submitted a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with the Lone Stars.

Group A

Mali 1 Namibia 0

Group C

South Africa 2 Sao Tome and Principe 0

Group E

Morocco 4 Central African Republic 1

Group J

Tunisia 1 Tanzania 0

Group K

Niger 1 Ethiopia 9

Group I

Nigeria 4 Sierra Leone 4.

PANA/NAN.