Here are more Day 5 results in the qualifiers for the 2021 African Nations Cup.

The matches were played on Wednesday.

Group A

Guinea 1-0 Mali

Chad vs Namibia: Cancelled as Chad is disqualified.

Note: Mali and Guinea have qualified for Cameroon 2022.

Mali were awarded their Day 6 match and qualified with 13 points.

Guinea, with the Day 6 match still to be played, went through with 11 points.

Chad and Namibia are eliminated.

Group B

Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

South Sudan 0-1 Malawi

Note:Burkina Faso, with Day 6 match still to be played, are through to Cameroon 2022 on nine points.

South Sudan are eliminated, while Uganda with eight points and Malawi with seven, will contest the second qualifying slot from the group.

Group C

Sao Tome and Principe 0-2 Sudan.

Note: Sao Tome and Principe are eliminated, while Ghana, South Africa and Sudan have nine points each.

Ghana and South Africa meet on Thursday in their Day 5 match.

Group F

Rwanda 1-0 Mozambique

Group K

Ethiopia 4-0 Madagascar.

