Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju has called for more cohesion in the Super Eagles, and character in their play, as they seek qualification for the 2021 AFCON slated for Cameroon.

Adepoju told News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday while reacting to the goalless draw between the Eagles and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Freetown. He said the result was not a bad one, but lamented the missed chances by the Super Eagles.

Adepoju, however, noted that the Eagles could have sealed qualification if they had won the first leg which ended in a pulsating 4-4 draw.

”We are still on top of the table, so I think a draw is better than losing, although victory will have been very good for us. In fact, we would have qualified now if we had won the first leg in Benin, but nevertheless we are still on course,” he said

The former Super Eagles midfielder concurred that the present crop of Eagles are blessed with young and talented stars, but stressed the need for them to show more character in their play.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles drew 0-0 with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown on Tuesday.

In spite of the draw, however, the Eagles are still topping Group L in the AFCON qualifiers, with eight points, closely followed by Benin Republic with seven points, Sierra Leone-three points and Lesotho with two points.