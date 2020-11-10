Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Oghenekaro Etebo were among the early arrivals at the team’s camp in the prestigious Eterno Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on November 13 in a first of two qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will then fly to Freetown for the return game on November 17 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed their arrivals on the team’s official Twitter handle on Monday, even as coach Gernot Rohr raised an alarm that the invited players were facing travelling difficulties.

Rohr had earlier revealed that the players invited to the national team for the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches with Sierra Leone were facing travelling difficulties due to a new lockdown in some European countries.

The players affected include Daniel Akpeyi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Frank Onyeka, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Chidera Ejuke.

The German football tactician said he was, however, hopeful of having the full complement of the 24 players called up by Tuesday.

According to the tweet by NFF, Musa, who flew into the country from Saudi Arabia, where he recently parted ways with Al Nassr, was a surprise visitor at the camp of the Flying Eagles in Abuja earlier on Monday.

The NFF tweeted: “He charged the team to go do the nation proud at the WAFU 2020 Regional Cup before connecting another flight to Benin.”

Musa was joined by Leicester City of England’s Iheanacho and Etebo from Turkish-based club, Galatasaray.

Other early birds to the team’s camp were goalkeeper Maduka Okoye of Sparta Rotterdam in The Netherlands and KRC Genk of Belgium’s forward Paul Onuachu, who was called up to replace the injured Moses Simon.

NAN also reports that the Sierra Leoneans, who are booked at the Lush Hotel in Benin City, are expected to fly into Lagos on Wednesday, from where they will connect another flight to Benin the same day.