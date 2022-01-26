2021/2022 NPFL: Remo Stars hold Rangers International at Nnewi

Remo Stars FC of Sagamu on Wednesday in a Nigeria Profession Football League Match Day 8 held Rangers International FC of Enugu 0-0 at the club’s adopted home in Nnewi.

Rangers FC Coach Abdul Maikaba said his team could not find the winning goal because they lost concentration half way.

Maikaba said: “On this particular fixture, we faced a youthful and good side.

“The players did well just that they lost concentration half way into the game because the goal was not forthcoming.

“I think the best thing for a team was not to allow your opponent to score when you could not score.

“It seems that some of the players in the first 11 have started getting tired may be they need fresh legs.

“I believed it is time we beefed up the team with new legs, but all the same we thank God for the point because it is better than none.”

Remo Stars FC coach Olugbenga Ogunbote said that the pitch was not good for NPFL matches.

Ogunbote said: “Honestly, they too cannot enjoy the game because the pitch did not allow the game to flow.

“We picked a vital point against a good team and I am happy we made the statement considering our team status.

“Our first target was to retain our status in the country’s top league but winning the league will be an added achievement.”

Ogunbote said the club would find it difficult sustaining its position at the top of the League.

“I think we have the capacity to remain at the top of the league and we will try to finish the league on top and make our numerous fans happy for the season,” Ogunbote said.