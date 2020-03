2020 UTME peaceful, hitch-free – Candidates, CBT Operators

Some candidates, who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Ibadan, Oyo State and some computer-based test centre operators have commended the exercise, describing it as peaceful and hitch-free.

They made the remarks while speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored the exercise in Ibadan metropolis on Wednesday.

Some of the candidates stated that they were made to sit for the examination after having been thoroughly checked by JAMB officials and security agents.

A candidate, Dorcas Avosa, said though the examination was through, her centre started late.

Avosa said: “It was fine, though we started late.

“We were supposed to have started by 9am, but we didn’t start until few minutes to 11 in the morning.

“There was no hitch.

“Although I saw some candidates raising their hands, they were quickly attended to by the officials.”

Another candidate, Temilade Amoo, said she experienced no delay, but had to ask for change of her computer’s mouse when she discovered that the one attached to the system was not responding as it should.

Also, Tunde Maye said the monitoring in his centre was strict and that candidates were thoroughly searched before entering the examination hall.

An anonymous source told NAN that one person was caught for alleged impersonation at the Sunshine International School CBT Centre and was handed over to the security agent.

Gbenga Adebambo, the CBT Centre Coordinator at Educational Advancement Centre, said the conduct of the examination at the centre was wonderful as the examination started on time and with no hitch.

Adebambo said: “We are through with the first and second batches, and the third batch is filing in now.

“The only challenge has been the low level of understanding of the use of computer by the candidates.

“We have to put them through.”

Adebambo commended JAMB for the marked improvement in the conduct of the 2020 UTME relative to the previous ones.

He said: “I have not seen any candidate complaining of any form of hitch and it has been going on well.”

Also speaking, Prof. Wole Abbas, a member of the JAMB monitoring team for the 2020 UTME, said he had visited 15 centres in Ibadan as at the time of speaking with NAN.

Abbas said there had not been any major problem other than some minor technical hitches.

He said the hitches had been promptly attended to by JAMB officials, adding that the exercise had been largely peaceful and less rancorous.

He said: “The results we have from various centres are encouraging; only few cases of technical hitches were reported.

“I have never heard of malpractices, but I have seen few technical itches, which JAMB had quickly resolved.

“We send daily reports to JAMB and the agency has ensured that no reported case of issues goes unattended to.

“The workers are also committed and if it continues this way, there will come a time when we will not record any examination malpractice in Nigeria again.”

NAN.