D’Tigress will on July 27, 2021 square up against the United States of America for its opening game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics according to the official fixture released by the Federation of International Basketball Associations.

The reigning African champions, who missed out of the Rio 2016 games, will be presented another chance to prove a point against the team they narrowly lost to at the 2020 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

July 30 will see the coach Otis Hughley-tutored side file out against world number five, France, before their last game against host-Japan (10th) on August 2 for the conclusion of Group B games.

Meanwhile, D’Tigers on July 29 will battle Australia in Group B at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

Alongside Australia, the number one ranked team in Africa currently on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions, will also play winners of the Olympics Qualifying Tournaments from Serbia and Belgrade between June 29 and July 4.

Following the completion of the group games, the top two teams in each group and the two best losers will qualify for the quarter-finals.

They will be divided into Group D (best 4 teams) and Group E (remaining 4 teams).

The quarter-finals pairings for the men will be decided on August 1, with the women’s tournament draws taking place the following day.

Women’s games QF actions will be on August 4 before the semi-finals and Bronze Medal Game on August 6 and 7 respectively.

For the men, their quarterfinal games will come up on August 3 before the semifinals two days later.

The men’s final will be played on August 7, while the women’s final will be on August 8.