The Nigeria Football Federation has budgeted N7.5 billion for the total expenditure of the Federation in the year 2020.

This was contained in a communique signed and made available after the Board’s meeting in Edo State on Tuesday.

According to the communique, the Congress commended the NFF for a sterling financial performance in the year 2018, which saw unprecedented income from sponsors and others sources to complement Government support, in spite of the distractions and challenges.

The sum of N7.5 billion is earmarked for total expenditure of the Federation for the year 2020.

The Congress approved the 2018 Financial Statement and the 2020 Budget of the NFF, the former subject to any further adjustment by external auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers, and also approved that the Financial Statement shall be published in at least four national newspapers to ensure wider circulation to all stakeholders and further entrench the transparency mantra of the NFF.

“In view of the toxic environment and the reputational damage that the spate of negative reports, half-truths, falsehood and insidious rumours are causing for the Nigerian Football ecosystem, Congress charged aggrieved stakeholders and other Members of the Football family to adopt more meaningful, fruitful and useful dispute resolution methods in the interest of the Nigerian game, by escalating their grievances to the Congress for amicable settlement,” the communique said.

The General Assembly also agreed that the reports of the Statutes Amendment Committee and the Reforms Committee of the NFF be stepped down pending the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari to the NFF Bill, which has already been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

After the presidential assent, the reports would then be harmonised with the new Bill, the Congress agreed.

The Congress commended members of both committees for the work done so far.

The Congress endorsed a proposal by the Executive Committee for a fresh, five-year contract for the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, with effect from January 1, 2020, while a four-year contract (the first year being probationary) was approved for the Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme.

The Assembly however charged the General Secretary to institute processes and methods to ensure a more efficient and effective NFF Secretariat.

The Congress also charged the NFF Board and Secretariat to work assiduously to ensure the qualification of the Super Eagles for both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the other National Teams for their various African and global championships, while implementing robust and workable policies that will return Nigeria to the top table of youth football internationally.