The senior women National Basketball Team, D’Tigress, has been seeded in Pot three alongside Japan, Brazil and Great Britain ahead of the draw ceremony for the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.

The NBBF Board member on Media, Oni Afolabi, made this known on Friday in Lagos.

Afolabi said the team picked one of the two available slots from Africa after beating Mali in the semifinal of the FIBA Africa organised pre-qualifiers held in Maputo, Mozambique last week.

According to him, the number one rated team in Africa who got to the quarter finals of the last World Cup in Spain will hope to join the men counterpart who had already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He said that Mozambique who picked the second slot from Africa had landed in pot four alongside Korea, Sweden and Puerto Rico.

Afolabi said that the World Champions, USA were seeded alongside Australia, Spain and Canada, while Pot Two has France, Serbia, China and Belgium.

He the draws would be conducted on Nov. 27 in Switzerland with Belgium, China, France and Serbia to host the four OQT groups between February 6 and February 9, 2020.

The last time D’Tigress qualified for the Olympics was in 2004, which was hosted in Athens, Greece.

