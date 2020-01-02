The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has declared that many Nigerian leaders will be shifted away in the New Year, noting that 2020 is a year where disobedience to God will yield terrible results that no deliverance will be able to reverse.

In his 2020 “prophesy window”, released during the cross-over vigil, Pastor Olukoya charged Nigerians to pray because the year would be messy and confusing to all.

According to the deliverance pastor, who tagged the year as: “Year of Revival and New Glory,” said it portends re-writing negative family history and aggressive prayers against evil voices from foundation.

“It is a year of unbelievable answers to prayers; mark my words, it is a year of uncommon testimonies,” he declared, adding: “It is a year of ‘it can only be God’ testimonies.

“It is a year where many captives will totally divorce their chains. This year, many families shall climb to a new height of victories. It is a year when the saints must be well sensitive to heavenly frequencies. Food supplies from the kingdom of Herod shall be cut off.”

Dr. Olukoya charged that 2020 is a year when round-the-clock prayers are needed against national restlessness plus political and economic confusion, urging that for those who love this country “it is advisable to spare one day in the week as believers to fast and pray for our nation.”

The man of God stressed that this year, impatience will lure many into strange marriages and warned brethren to exercise patience in this regard, stressing: “The figure ‘20’ is a figure that symbolises waiting and perfection, be patient; don’t be in a hurry. The race is not for the swift or the battle to the strong….

“It is a year when you cannot hold onto un-forgiveness. Un-forgiveness will make you to miss out on what God wants to do in your life this year. All things that many have planted and watered in the past years will now begin to yield, blossom and produce fruits.

“This is a year where many, who have endured seasons of darkness, delay, trials and tribulation will sing their songs and dance their dance; a year of returns of long term prodigals who have repented; a season where that, which has delayed the breakthrough of God’s children, shall be dashed to pieces.

“More than any other year, the enemy plans to release the dog spirit; strange sexual perversion, strange sexual urges, to destroy so many destinies.”

Olukoya said it is a year where the misuse of the two organs in the body: tongue and sexual organs, will yield disastrous consequences.