Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party would defeat the current All Progressives Congress admistration in the state 2020 gubernatorial election.

Senator Tofowomo in a statement by his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola on Tuesday in Okitipupa, urged the People’s Democratic Party leaders to agree on a credible candidate among the aspirants jostling for the gubernatorial election.

The lawmaker gave this advice while hosting PDP leaders and stakeholders at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

“The PDP will defeat the APC in the next year’s election if our leaders can prune down the present 13 governorship aspirants and agree on just one credible candidate.

“Ondo South PDP will produce the next governor because our district is the stronghold of our great party and there is no room for deputy slot,” he said.

Tofowomo thanked everyone, who prayed for him when he was critically ill in September as a result of an accident, which prevented him from carrying out his legislative duty for the past three months.

The senator said that his constituents would enjoy more dividends of democracy as he was back on his feet to attend to his legislative duties in January 2020.

He also said that his promise of building a senatorial office in Ore was still intact, adding that he had created more jobs for the youth in the district.

“You have elected me your senator, and I am promising that I won’t disappoint you. I have been away for three months but I will be resuming to my legislative duties in January.

“Let me again promise you, I won’t leave PDP. I would not decamp from the party for any reason,” he added.

Chief Eddy Olafeso, the PDP National Vice Chairman, South-West, while responding on behalf of PDP leaders, said that the PDP was battle ready to defeat the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

He accused the present APC administration in the state of not living up to its promises and to the people’s expectations.

Olafeso also thanked God for saving the life of the Tofowomo and appreciated him for his wonderful performance at the Senate before the ill-fated accident.

In a swift reaction, Bode Ikulala, the APC Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Governor Akeredolu has performed well in all areas of administration and he would be re-elected for the second term.

He added that the PDP was a forgotten party in the state, saying that Ondo State people had rejected the party for non-performance.