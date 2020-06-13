The Nigeria Governors Forum has been commended for declaring emergency on rape cases in the country.

The Governors have, however, been urged them to go beyond that to ensure the adoption of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act in their domains.

Speaking at the second edition of the Digital Rights Series, hosted by ITREALMS Online, with the theme: “Women and Rights in Digital Era,” the Founding President of Domain Name System Women Nigeria Nkem Nweke, in her opening remarks said the governors should take a step further to domesticate these Acts in no distant time.

DNS Women Nigeria, a champion entity tackling gender disparity in the DNS industry, noted at the webinar series that ensuring both Acts receive prompt attention at the States’ Houses of Assemblies and eventually get signed into law in all states of the federation should be paramount so that Nigerians can take the emergency declaration by the NGF serious.

Nweke also recalled that as at today, only five states have signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in five years, which included Lagos and Ekiti States.

“…Since 23rd May, 2015, when Violence Against Persons (VAP) Prohibition Act was signed into law. That is five years after and not encouraging for our society that wants the best from our women folk in digital era,” she lamented.

She said DNS Women Nigeria with her partners, including DigitalSENSE Africa, ITREALMS and NaijaAgroNet, took a stand to express their displeasures and drum support for Nigerian women and girls and against rapist in the country, hence the webinar.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 5 – Gender Equality, Nweke pointed out, harped on: “Women and girls, everywhere, must have equal rights and prospect, and be able to live free of violence and discrimination.

“Therefore, our women and girls rights and lives matter, whether online or offline.”

Nweke maintained that women’s equality and empowerment are integral to all dimensions of inclusive and sustainable development of 17 SDGs.

“And building on the principle of ‘leaving no one behind,’ the new agenda should underline a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all,” she said.

Recall that ITREALMS, an international award-winning new media platform, was in collaboration with the Domain Name System Women (Nigeria), a champion entity tackling gender disparity in DNS industry; DigitalSENSE Africa Media, an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers accredited At-Large Structure (ALS); and NaijaAgroNet, a publication focusing on sustainable development, women/health, environment and new energy.

Other top speakers at the session were author and activist, Morenike Adebayo, and development actor based in United Kingdom, Abimbola Junaid.

The session was attended by Executive Secretary, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Edith Udeagu; former president of NIRA, Mary Uduma; President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo; Publisher of News Express, Isaac Umunnah; Lagos State Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Dr. Quasim Akinreti; Head of Secretariat of African Regional Organisations, Sarah Kiden; Associate at Kenya ICT Action Network, Liz Orembo; hairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo; and Executive Director of Women in Technology, Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi, to name a few.