Main action for the 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off on Friday (today) at the Tennis Complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday at a press briefing addressed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, and the President, Nigerian Tennis Federation, Engr. Dayo Akindoju.

Nwanisobi restated the Bank’s commitment to the sponsorship of the tournament, which is in its 42nd year, noting that objective of the Senior Open Tennis Championship remained to ensure that young talents are given a veritable platform to represent the nation at international tennis tournaments.

According to him, the CBN recognised the critical role of the youth in nation building, hence it was doing all within the limits of its mandate to encourage the empowerment of the Nigerian youth.

He therefore urged youth in the country to take advantage of all the intervention programmes of the Bank to enhance the quality of their lives as well as contribute to the economic prosperity of Nigeria.

He also tasked participants at the competition to take opportunity of the Championship to exhibit their talents, with a view to showcasing them at tournaments locally and internationally.

Akindoju said this year’s competition, which is holding five months after its original scheduled date, due to the global impact of coronavirus pandemic, will attract over 250 players, with the duo of Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadri leading the men’s and women’s seeds respectively.

He explained that in line with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Nigerian Government, the number of spectators at the one-week tournament will be restricted in order to check any possible spread of the virus in Nigeria.

While disclosing an upward review in the prize money for the preliminary rounds, Akindoju said participants will slug it out for honours in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and wheelchair women’s singles categories.

Winners of in the men’s and women’s singles categories are expected to pocket N700,000 each, while runners-up will each receive the sum of N350,000.

Winners in the men’s and women’s wheel-chair categories are to receive the sum of N250,000 each, just as the winners in the doubles categories are expected to receive N220,000.

The finals of the competition come up on November 14, 2020.

