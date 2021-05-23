SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 38 action from the 2020-21 Premier League season, with 10 matches scheduled for May 23, 2021.

This weekend sees the Premier League wrap up for this season, with Manchester City celebrating their title triumph with a clash at home to Everton at the Etihad Stadium at 4pm on SuperSport Action (DStv channel 210, available on the Compact Plus package) – though they will surely have one eye on their UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea (who are away to Aston Villa) next weekend in Istanbul.

“People believe it’s easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years,” said City boss Pep Guardiola. “I want to thank the owner, the chairman and the staff at the club. This club is about all the people that work behind the scenes, it’s not just about money. If you want to think that then you are wrong.”

With the top of the table decided and the three relegation spots also confirmed – with Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham descending to the EFL Championship – attention will be focused on the fight for European places, with the key clashes including Leicester City at home to Tottenham Hotspur at 4pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205, available on all packages).

“We have already beaten our [points] total from last season. We have to embrace the challenge,” said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to seal a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Other key matches in this regard see Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace at 4pm on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208, available on the Confam package), Chelsea’s aforementioned visit to Birmingham to face Villa at 4pm on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209, available on the Confam package), and West Ham United hosting Southampton at 4pm on SuperSport Variety 2 (DStv channel 207, available on the Compact package) and SuperSport GOtv Football (GOtv channel 31, available on the Jolli package).

“I said it a couple of times, we are not in dreamland and say everything has to click again,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “It’s nothing to do with confidence or whatever. Our situation changed slightly but only for us, for the other teams not too much because they are still in a better position and we know that. The only thing we can do is [keep] winning our games.”

